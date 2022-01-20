PSI Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

