PSI Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,480,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,810 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 954,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 378,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $5,340,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI opened at $31.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

