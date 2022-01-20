PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

