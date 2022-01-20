PSI Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,606. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

