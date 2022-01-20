Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1,457.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819,251 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

NLSN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

