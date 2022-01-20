Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 428,810 Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 428,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,467,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STER. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

STER opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Sterling Check Corp has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

