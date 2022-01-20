Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $513.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

