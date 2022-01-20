Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $13.60 Million Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tilray were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tilray by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.