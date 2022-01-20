Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Express by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in American Express by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,650 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

AXP stock opened at $161.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

