Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.43% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after buying an additional 779,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $29,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after buying an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.