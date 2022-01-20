Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,110 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.