Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 60,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $57.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

