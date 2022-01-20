Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $54.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Pulmonx stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,159 shares of company stock worth $2,796,764. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

