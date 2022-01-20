Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €119.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €119.00 ($135.23) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of ETR:PUM traded up €1.02 ($1.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching €94.36 ($107.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

