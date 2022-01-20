Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $120.64

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.64 and traded as low as $108.00. Puma shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PMMAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Puma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

