Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) Declares GBX 4.50 Dividend

Puma Vct 13 Plc (LON:PU13) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Puma Vct 13 stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.57) on Thursday. Puma Vct 13 has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.97.

About Puma Vct 13

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

