Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $13.68 million and $16,896.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

