Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,917 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

