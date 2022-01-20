Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stake Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

