Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

PMO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,771. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.