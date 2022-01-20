Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Univest Sec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

