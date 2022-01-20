PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £101.49 in Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Sarah Pollard bought 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £101.49 ($138.48).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.31. The company has a market cap of £846.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. PZ Cussons Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.81).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

