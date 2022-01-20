Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00011683 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $150.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.