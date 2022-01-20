Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lifted by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FM. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.29.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.