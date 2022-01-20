Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Lifted by Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

NSA stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

