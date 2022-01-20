Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 29.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

