Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:XM opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.61.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

