Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.21. Quanterix shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 864 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,430. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after buying an additional 308,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

