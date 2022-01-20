Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $43,021.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.00 or 0.07506610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00328975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00884333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00073750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00477952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00256265 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,777,250 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.