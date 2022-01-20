Qudian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 105,075 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,250% compared to the typical volume of 1,964 put options.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Qudian has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Qudian by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Qudian by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qudian by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

