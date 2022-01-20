Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

