Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 35.5% in December

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 107,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016 in the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

