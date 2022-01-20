Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

