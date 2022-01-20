RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 13,268 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in RADCOM by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

