Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 11,034 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 470.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion and a PE ratio of -12.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

