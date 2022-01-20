Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 11,034 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 470.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 569.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $226,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.