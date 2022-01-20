Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of MacroGenics worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

