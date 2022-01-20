Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,241 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

GBCI stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

