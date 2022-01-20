Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

