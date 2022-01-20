Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 43,749 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

