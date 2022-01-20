Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,911 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $651,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,680. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.