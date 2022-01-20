Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 170 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.31. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 130.35 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The company has a market capitalization of £53.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

