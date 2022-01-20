Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of RFX opened at GBX 170 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.31. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 130.35 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The company has a market capitalization of £53.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.
Ramsdens Company Profile
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.