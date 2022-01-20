Raydium Price Hits $4.77 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00011680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $391.13 million and approximately $37.99 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.25 or 0.07327395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00060465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.26 or 0.99728727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,977,340 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.