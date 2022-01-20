Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.30.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.05 on Thursday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.55.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

