Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 87,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

