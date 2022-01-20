Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after buying an additional 212,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $75.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.