Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

