Raymond James & Associates Has $1.08 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.