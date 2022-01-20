Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.91. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.