Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,707,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 32,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

CLH opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

